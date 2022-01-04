Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Update

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Ebara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBCOY opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. Ebara has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22.

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

