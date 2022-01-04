Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 26.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 187,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of EVN opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $14.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.