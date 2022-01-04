Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Update

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eat Beyond Global stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,114. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. Eat Beyond Global has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.80.
About Eat Beyond Global
