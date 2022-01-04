Earnbase Price Tops $1.16 on Major Exchanges (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Earnbase coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002518 BTC on major exchanges. Earnbase has a total market capitalization of $141,304.07 and $348.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Earnbase has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Earnbase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00064612 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.63 or 0.08069249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00060732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00074752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,139.32 or 0.99878290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Earnbase Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Earnbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Earnbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Earnbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.