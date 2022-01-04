DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $221.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Lion Point Capital LP increased its holdings in DURECT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 15,486,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 177,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,341,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,370,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 357,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 126,212 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

