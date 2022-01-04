Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 9,377 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,377 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,718.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 286,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 270,634 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 99,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 65,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

