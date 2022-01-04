Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,245 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARWR opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.09. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given acquired 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,680,095 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

