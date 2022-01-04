Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 16,247 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,247 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 416,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 37,120 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 118.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 86,788 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 223.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 95,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 183,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

BDSI stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $315.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.87.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 18,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,999.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 392,387 shares of company stock worth $1,301,765. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.09.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

