Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,036,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,216,000 after acquiring an additional 173,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,544,000 after acquiring an additional 193,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,001 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HHC stock opened at $102.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.92. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $113.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

