Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $386,000 in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRMY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,081. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HRMY opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.96 and a beta of 0.17. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.30 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

