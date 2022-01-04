Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $450,000 Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nevro were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,800,000 after acquiring an additional 119,909 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Nevro by 105,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,418,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Nevro by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

NVRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $79.44 and a 12 month high of $184.85.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

