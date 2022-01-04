Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 189.8% from the November 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDEJF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,574. The stock has a market cap of $100.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.24 and a quick ratio of 20.06. Dundee has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.43.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Dundee had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 190.73%. The company had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter.

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

