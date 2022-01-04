Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,454,833,000 after buying an additional 828,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,051,000 after buying an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,924,000 after buying an additional 350,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,272,000 after buying an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,559,000 after buying an additional 336,058 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $103.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.27. The stock has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.