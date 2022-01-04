Duality Advisers LP Takes $3.57 Million Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,005 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Popular at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

BPOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

BPOP opened at $82.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.67. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $87.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

In other news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.