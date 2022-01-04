Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 461,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

RHI opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $120.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.62.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

