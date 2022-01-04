Duality Advisers LP Purchases 20,947 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 354.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $136.04 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $121.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

