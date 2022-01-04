Duality Advisers LP Invests $6.32 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,799 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in FedEx by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,939 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $65,965,000 after buying an additional 118,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDX traded up $2.31 on Monday, reaching $260.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.94 and its 200-day moving average is $258.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus decreased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

