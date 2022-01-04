Duality Advisers LP Invests $4.51 Million in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 195,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 49.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 11.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $2,804,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 20.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,199,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,873,000 after purchasing an additional 369,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 77.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $57,601 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

