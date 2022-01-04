Duality Advisers LP Invests $3.92 Million in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Kohl’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,314,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,426,000 after purchasing an additional 607,317 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1,627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 568,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 535,601 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,585,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 395.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 528,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,138,000 after buying an additional 422,118 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.