Duality Advisers LP Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 102.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,409 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.