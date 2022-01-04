Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 42,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Toro by 90.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Toro by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Toro in the second quarter worth $51,603,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 19.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,160,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,428,000 after purchasing an additional 355,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $99.59 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $92.62 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

