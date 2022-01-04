Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Director Terence Bartlett Jupp Sells 1,270 Shares

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DRQ stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.01. 514,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,629. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $778.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRQ shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 75.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

