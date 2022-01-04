Dragon Coins (DRG) Market Cap Tops $1.44 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Dragon Coins coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00051498 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins is a coin. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

