DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.92.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $2,525,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,125,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 892,267 shares of company stock valued at $41,630,191 over the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.