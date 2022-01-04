Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $125.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Shares of DORM stock opened at $111.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.03 and its 200 day moving average is $103.54. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $86.22 and a 52-week high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Dorman Products by 16.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dorman Products by 43.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,228,000 after purchasing an additional 151,396 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Dorman Products by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Dorman Products by 75.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 2.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

