Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.88

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.88 and traded as high as $20.82. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 90,705 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $728.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 69.97% and a return on equity of 54.87%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 139.04%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.16 per share, for a total transaction of $114,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,850 shares of company stock valued at $208,154. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.