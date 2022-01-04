Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $21,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,849,000 after purchasing an additional 294,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,629 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,601,000 after purchasing an additional 43,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $235.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.17.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

