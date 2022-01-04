Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion and $512.93 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.79 or 0.00318941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000859 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

