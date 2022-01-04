Dock Price Hits $0.0670 on Major Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Dock has a market capitalization of $49.68 million and $11.52 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dock has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Dock coin can now be bought for about $0.0670 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00363698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00050068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,386,025 coins and its circulating supply is 741,526,324 coins. The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

