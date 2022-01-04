DMScript Price Down 41.7% Over Last Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $123,450.54 and approximately $1,500.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DMScript has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00063169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00073029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.24 or 0.08192759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00079066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,831.51 or 0.99910152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007410 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

