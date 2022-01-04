DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 97.4% from the November 30th total of 31,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $246.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.17. DLH has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). DLH had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DLH will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, September 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLHC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 43.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DLH during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 88.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of DLH during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of DLH during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

