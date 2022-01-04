Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF)’s stock price traded up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $271.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

