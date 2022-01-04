DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Update

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the November 30th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DMAC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.78. 4,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,771. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a market cap of $71.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.39. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 30.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.