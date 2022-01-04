Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,966 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Diageo were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Diageo by 396.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after buying an additional 289,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 19,407.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 199,894 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,356,000 after purchasing an additional 149,706 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares during the period. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $220.92 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $153.67 and a 52 week high of $222.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.28.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

