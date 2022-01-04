DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHT shares. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Get DHT alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,101. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $930.85 million, a P/E ratio of -275.00 and a beta of -0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Research analysts expect that DHT will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.