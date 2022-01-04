DFI.Money Reaches Market Capitalization of $117.57 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,046.16 or 0.06573688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $117.57 million and approximately $40.45 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00050521 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

