Dexlab Price Tops $0.28 (DXL)

Dexlab (CURRENCY:DXL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Dexlab has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Dexlab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dexlab has a market cap of $14.95 million and $214,328.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00071757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,862.00 or 0.08154867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00079632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,248.12 or 0.99767508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Dexlab Coin Profile

Dexlab's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins.

Dexlab Coin Trading

