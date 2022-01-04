Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 277.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.03.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.