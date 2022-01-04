Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $240.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $238.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on STZ. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.33.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $252.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $253.04. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

