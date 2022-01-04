Deutsche Bank AG Sells 94,986 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,986 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $70,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $211.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.70 and its 200 day moving average is $223.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

