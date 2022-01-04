Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,227,336 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,117,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,227,336 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $67,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 199,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 755.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 402,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 355,695 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,487,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 735,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $119,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,934. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

