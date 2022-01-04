Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,079,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,132 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in UDR were worth $57,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 228,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1,185.9% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of UDR by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 110,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 34.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 34,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average is $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $60.42.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

UDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.37.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

