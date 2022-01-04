Deutsche Bank AG Has $62.92 Million Stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,472,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,646 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $62,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 161,593 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

XM stock opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

