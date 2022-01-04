Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 2,367,646 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,587,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367,646 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $61,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.87.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

