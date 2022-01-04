Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DSWL traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,047. Deswell Industries has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deswell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deswell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deswell Industries by 66.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

