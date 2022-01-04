Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.63

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.63 and last traded at $44.63, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

DWVYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

