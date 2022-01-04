Derek Mapp Buys 14,801 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) insider Derek Mapp purchased 14,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £9,620.65 ($12,964.09).
Shares of LON:MTO traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 65.50 ($0.88). 1,285,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £935.32 million and a P/E ratio of 17.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 65.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.43. Mitie Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 40.63 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 79 ($1.06).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.57%.
About Mitie Group
Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.
See Also: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.