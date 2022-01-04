DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the November 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:DNZOY opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.76. DENSO has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.96.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). DENSO had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that DENSO will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DNZOY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

