DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $12.40 million and $127,630.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00071757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,862.00 or 0.08154867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00079632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,248.12 or 0.99767508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007387 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.