Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $388.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Deckers have risen and outpaced the industry in the past one year. Acceleration of omni-channel capabilities, international expansion, and customer-centric product and marketing strategies have been contributing to its performance. Markedly, both the top and the bottom lines continue to increase in second-quarter fiscal 2022, buoyed by solid demand for UGG and HOKA brands. However, the metrics missed the Zacks Consensus Estimates, thanks to the supply chain woes. Although management retained full-year sales view, it lowered gross margin projection. While production remained largely unaffected due to lower exposure of factories located in Southern Vietnam, the company is experiencing cost pressures owing to container shortages, port congestion, and trucking scarcity that have led to shipping delays and a greater usage of air freight.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $460.50.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $367.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.27. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $276.70 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,576. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

